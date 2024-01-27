Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman updated its FY24 guidance to $24.45-24.85 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $438.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.