NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

