NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.03 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

