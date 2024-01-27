NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $2.83 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a current ratio of 33.31.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $85,000.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $132,797.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $44,232.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,574 shares in the company, valued at $87,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 23,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.