Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 730,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NVOS stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 78.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

