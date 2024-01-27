NU Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 32,397 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,804 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU
NU Price Performance
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts expect that NU will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.