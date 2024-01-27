NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 108.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 156.9%.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. 936,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

