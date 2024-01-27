Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 114,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,681. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 85.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

