Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Short Interest Update

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nuvei by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Price Performance

NVEI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. 332,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $43.81.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

