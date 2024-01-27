NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Update

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 345,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $306,790.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $1,159,031 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,719,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVEE opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $142.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

