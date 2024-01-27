NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director Terrence Glarner Sells 275 Shares of Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Glarner sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $21,634.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVE Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.19. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

NVE Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NVE

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVE by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

About NVE

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.