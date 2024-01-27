NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $628.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

