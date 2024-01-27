NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $628.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

