NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 95,133 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.8% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $628.49.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

