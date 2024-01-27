Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFED opened at $13.94 on Friday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

