OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 6,674 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $152,500.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $9,160.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,278. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

