Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Posts Earnings Results

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.11.
Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
