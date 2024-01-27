Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Posts Earnings Results

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.11.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

