Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.25%.
Old Republic International Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 3,541,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60.
Old Republic International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
