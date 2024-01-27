Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 3,541,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

