ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Position Reduced by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
ON traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. 10,023,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.
ON Semiconductor Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
