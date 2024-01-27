ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Position Reduced by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. 10,023,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

