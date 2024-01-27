One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Shares Down 0.2%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 16,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Equity Partners Open Water I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 48.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 8.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

