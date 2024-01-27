ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stake Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

