OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in OneMain were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OneMain by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $38,089,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 334,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 396.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.