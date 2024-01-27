Oppenheimer Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $615.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

