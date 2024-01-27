Optas LLC Sells 311 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $628.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.