OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 310,715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 146.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

