Organigram (TSE:OGI) Shares Down 5.2%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.20. 300,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 227,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.87.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The business had revenue of C$46.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

