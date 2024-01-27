ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.24

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 28693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $556.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $16,629,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,767 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 1,216,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 1,162,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

