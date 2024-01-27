Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,284 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.87 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

