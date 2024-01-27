Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
