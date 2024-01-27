Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 151 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $99.33 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.