Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 339 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

JBL stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,058 shares of company stock worth $10,018,913. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

