Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.