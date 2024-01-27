Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Select Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $26.33 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

