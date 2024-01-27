Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 347,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

