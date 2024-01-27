Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth $250,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Cactus Trading Up 1.4 %

Cactus stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

