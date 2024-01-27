Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $270,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

