Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEY opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.