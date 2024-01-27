Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,054.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

