Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $283,000 Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,901,000 after purchasing an additional 184,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 233,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $75.12.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

