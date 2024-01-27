Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $286,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

