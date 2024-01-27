Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

