Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPG opened at $143.03 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.