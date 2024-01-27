Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

RLY stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.