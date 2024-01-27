Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,579 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.