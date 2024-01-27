Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

JHX opened at $36.73 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHX

About James Hardie Industries

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.