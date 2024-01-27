Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,392 shares of company stock worth $13,683,759. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 0.4 %

KBH stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

