Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $313,000 in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Veradigm Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

