Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

