Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

