Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,298 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

